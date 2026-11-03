Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Major League Baseball proposes delaying salary cap implementation to 2028 in talks with players

Baseball proposed a salary cap for 2028; the plan includes a mandatory payroll floor to assist with league transitions

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Major League Baseball proposes delaying salary cap implementation to 2028 in talks with players
Major League Baseball proposes delaying salary cap implementation to 2028 in talks with players

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball proposed delaying the start of a salary cap until 2028, saying teams have too many commitments for next season that wouldn't allow them to reduce spending quickly enough.

A day after the start of free agent negotiations for the 2026-27 offseason, owners on Tuesday proposed to players that the sport adopt a hard cap of $258.2 million for 2028 and a mandatory floor of $180.2 million, using luxury tax payrolls with average annual values.

“We recognize that clubs will need a full offseason to prepare to operate within the cap and floor system," MLB spokesman Glen Caplin said in a statement. “This proposal would allow a smoother transition into the cap and floor system without delaying key player benefits, including earlier free agency, a $1 million minimum salary, a 30% increase to the pre-arbitration bonus pool and transactional reform that will reduce roster churn.”

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

LA NACION
News Services
Más leídas
  1. Una jirafa a la que le hacen acupuntura y otras 10 especies exóticas siguen en el Ecoparque
    1

    ¿Por qué no los trasladan? Una jirafa a la que le hacen acupuntura y otras 10 especies exóticas siguen en el Ecoparque

  2. Los cortes en la ciudad comienzan mañana: habrá controles y desvíos en dos zonas
    2

    Por la visita del Papa: los cortes en la ciudad comienzan mañana y habrá controles y desvíos en Palermo y Recoleta

  3. La foto de Antonelli que será cuadro, el rechazo al N°1 y los cuatro soportes detrás de la corona
    3

    Kimi Antonelli: la foto que será cuadro, el rechazo al N°1, la promesa de tequila de Wolff y los soportes invisibles

  4. Hernán Casciari podría sumar nuevas acusaciones, esta vez relacionadas con Proyecto D.A.M., el documental sobre Diego Maradona
    4

    Hernán Casciari podría sumar nuevas acusaciones, esta vez relacionadas con Proyecto D.A.M., el documental sobre Diego Maradona