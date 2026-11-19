Payrolls for Major League Soccer rosters based on 963 players under contract to teams as of Oct. 9, as compiled by the Major League Soccer Players Association. Includes 2026 salaries and prorated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income not attributable to a specific year. Figures are annualized: Team Payroll Miami $59,374,078 Chicago 41,284,568 Atlanta 38,351,654 LA Galaxy 34,905,057 Los Angeles FC 32,910,187 Columbus 28,141,567 Orlando 28,130,179 Charlotte 26,539,229 New York City 25,880,685 Nashville 24,966,255 New England 24,911,918 Cincinnati 24,816,754 Vancouver 24,731,142 Toronto 23,968,502 St. Louis 22,823,944 Seattle 22,681,592 San Jose 21,317,527 New York Red Bulls 21,082,076 Portland 18,977,494 San Diego 18,659,801 Austin 18,010,596 Houston 17,496,999 Salt Lake 17,027,286 Colorado 16,596,864 Minnesota 16,251,166 Dallas 15,485,754 Montreal 15,015,578 D.C. 14,551,126 Kansas City 13,299,800 Philadelphia 12,639,486

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