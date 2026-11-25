PARIS (AP) — Roma striker Donyell Malen continued his prolific scoring form to end Paris Saint-Germain's winning run, blasting in a 78th-minute penalty to earn a 2-2 draw at the Champions League title holder on Wednesday.

Coach Luis Enrique's PSG had previously won 12 straight games and not dropped points since losing at home to Monaco on Sept. 4.

Malen hit four goals in a 5-1 win at Parma on Saturday and Serie A's leading scorer caused PSG's defense problems when he came on midway through the second half.

The way he took the penalty underlined his confidence, deploying a two-step run-up before sending goalkeeper Matvei Safonov the wrong way for his 17th goal in 16 games this season, including five in the Champions League.

Referee Glenn Nyberg awarded the penalty after checking VAR and seeing that Vitinha had blocked a shot from left winger Matías Soulé with his arm.

PSG had star forwards Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia out injured, but Ousmane Dembélé came off the bench to put PSG ahead in the 62nd.

Defender Mario Hermoso scored for Roma early on and central defender Illia Zabarnyi made it 1-1 with a header in the 31st.

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