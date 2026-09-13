Malik Nabers is active for Giants' season opener vs. Cowboys, 350 days since his torn ACL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malik Nabers is active for the New York Giants’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

The Giants' top wide receiver was listed as questionable while working back from a torn ACL in his right knee. Nabers’ status has been a mystery after being cleared for contact and reported as a full participant in practice all week.

The Giants were leaving it up to him to decide when to play his first game since last Sept. 28. That apparently will come on the same home field on which he was injured 350 days ago.

Nabers and coach John Harbaugh were noncommittal about the 23-year-old's status. Nabers has been consistent since January that he was “not going to go out there” until his body felt right.

That made him as true a game-time situation as exists in the NFL, with the decision getting announced 90 minutes before kickoff. Nabers did some stretching ran routes with quarterback Jaxson Dart and caught passes as part of his pregame workout.

It's not clear how big a role Nabers will have, though he has said if there was a limit on his workload, he wanted to be the one to decide it.

New York took preparations Saturday just in case Nabers didn't play, signing Dalen Cambre to the active roster from the practice squad, along with the expected elevation of fellow receiver Braxton Berrios, who is set to return punts.

Also active is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, who's back in football at age 33. It's Beckham’s first meaningful game in the league since Dec. 8, 2024, with Miami and his first in a Giants uniform at the Meadowlands since Dec. 2, 2018, after making the 53-man roster .

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