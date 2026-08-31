Malik Nabers remains noncommittal about being ready for the Giants' season opener

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malik Nabers progressed from individual drills to team sessions at training camp , shed the no-contact red jersey and looks from the outside like someone on the verge of being ready to play in a football game.

Yet with less than two weeks to go before the New York Giants open the season at home against Dallas, their No. 1 receiver working back from a torn ACL in his right knee is not committing to being ready right away.

“My mind is focused on playing the regular season: playing whenever that is," Nabers said after practice Monday. "There’s still some things that you still have to check off the box for you to participate. I’m still going through that, still listening to the trainers, still listening to doctors and sharing everything with them.”

Nabers prefers to keep those checkpoints private, though he did correct himself from saying he felt pretty good to “real good, honestly.” But it's still a question if that is good enough to have him in uniform and on the field when the Cowboys are in town the night of Sept. 13.

“That’ll be a decision that will be made when that time comes," Nabers said. "There’s certain things that, as a football player, you’ve got to mentally prepare (for) before you go into a game and everybody’s just seeing you, so if you make a mistake it’s all broadcast. Nobody really knows, so it’s like I want to be able to come out there and make no mistakes and just be able to fly around and do what I do. I’m getting there, for sure. I’m getting there.”

Nabers has watched video of himself during camp and been impressed, and he knows the perception is that he is on track to play. But he is also keenly aware of how he's feeling on a day-to-day basis and has never promised a Week 1 return.

Neither have the Giants, who have been managing the 23-year-old's process of getting ramped up. At some point, he'll need to take contact and get tackled, whether that's in practice or a game.

“You’re going to get hit regardless,” Nabers said. "However they want to do it, I’m with it.”

Harbaugh says Beckham making the Giants was a clear-cut decision

Odell Beckham Jr. making the 53-man roster brought him full circle at age 33, back in the NFL after a lengthy absence and returning with the team that he starred for early in his career.

He looked to be on the roster bubble until Calvin Austin's season-ending knee injury opened a spot, but from that point forward Beckham erased any doubt internally.

“He was one of the best guys,” coach John Harbaugh said. “He earned it. He earned his spot. From beginning to end, he earned it. ... There’s nobody in that locker room, I believe, or anywhere in the building that questions Odell earning this. It’s clear cut.”

Harbaugh gave Beckham the news after practice Sunday and could feel a sense of accomplishment.

“I came and I gave my best effort, and I earned the right to be here,” Beckham said. “This wasn’t given to me. I was given the opportunity, but I wasn’t given making it here where I’m at. I’m truly happy about it. But not satisfied until I find ways to continue to get better and bring my best.”

Beckham could be back in his old, familiar No. 13 sooner than later after wearing No. 3 during camp and preseason games. The previous owner, Jalin Hyatt, was released but re-signed to the practice squad, and it seems likely the elder statesman will get it back.

“I think we all know what that means to me, and there definitely will be some conversations,” Beckham said. “I’ll just say we’ll see what happens, but it would be an honor and a privilege to put that back on.”

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