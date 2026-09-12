Malik Washington, Harry Dalton III lead Maryland to 38-14 win over UConn

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Maryland is benefiting from an up-tempo offense in 2026.

The Terps scored 62 points in their season opening win over Hampton and scored 38 in a 38-14 win over Connecticut on Saturday in front of 34,494 fans at Pratt and Whitney Stadium.

After the host Huskies took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, the Terrapins (2-0) scored on six of their next eight drives with five touchdowns and a field goal to end the first half.

Maryland sophomore QB Malik Washington completed 34-of-41 passes for 347 yards with two touchdowns and Harry Dalton III ran for 24 yards with two touchdowns.

Washington, who completed 18 passes in a row at one point, completed passes to eight receivers. Chris Durr, Jr. pulled in a career-high 10 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding caught eight passes for a game-high 130 yards and a touchdown.

UConn (1-1) was led by QB Kalieb Osborne, who completed 10-of-21 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Osborne was UConn’s leading rusher for 30 yards on 13 carries. Maryland gave up just 67 yards on 31 carries to the Huskies.

Washington completed 16 of his first 16 passes in the second half for 138 yards and a touchdown as he marched the Terps up and down the field.

Maryland scored 17 unanswered points after the Huskies took a 7-0 lead on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Osborne to to JD Willoughby with 4:39 left in the first quarter.

The Terps responded immediately. On a third down and eight play, Washington found Abdul-Rahim Gladding in the flat and he scampered down the field for a 60-yard touchdown reception.

Maryland took a 14-7 lead on a four-yard run from Iverson Howard with 7:51 left in the second quarter. The Terps marched 92 yards on nine plays in 5:09, aided by two pass interference calls against the Huskies.

Maryland used another long march to add a 19-yard field goal from Sean O’Haire with four seconds left in the first half to take a 17-7 halftime lead.

The Terps went 91 yards in 15 plays with Washington completing 5-of-7 passes on the drive and Howard rushing for 31 yards on seven carries, including 10 yards on a key fourth-and-one play from the UConn 46 that kept the drive alive.

Washington completed 18-of-24 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Streaks

The loss to Maryland snapped a nine-game winning streak at Pratt and Whitney Stadium for the Huskies, dating back to a loss to Wake Forest in October 2024.

Up next

UConn: at Southern Mississippi next Saturday

Maryland: vs. Virginia Tech next Saturday