Malik Willis and the 0-3 Dolphins aren't panicking ahead of their matchup with the unbeaten Vikings

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Despite a winless start to the season, Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis doesn't see any panic in Miami's locker room.

“We're not the only 0-3 team, and there's not a team that's been undefeated in a long time,” Willis said Wednesday as the Dolphins prepared for this weekend's game at Minnesota. “That's how the game goes. With the media perception — perception is reality. We don't have a win right now, but that's not our reality. We go to work and we watch the tape, and as long as we're continuing to get better, that will lead going out and getting a (win).”

The Vikings are the third straight undefeated team the Dolphins will face. Each of their first four opponents — Las Vegas, San Francisco, Kansas City and Minnesota — is 3-0 entering Week 4.

“We’re playing really good teams; it makes it challenging,” coach Jeff Hafley said. “It makes it I think exciting for some of our young guys who are getting to play and gain experience against some really good teams. ... I think they’ve embraced it. I know they have.”

Hafley said he has seen improvement in the decision-making of Willis, who made his ninth career start in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Willis has completed 57% of his passes for 627 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions and a lost fumble this season. He has 101 yards rushing on 17 carries, which is fifth-most among quarterbacks, and has led the Dolphins in rushing twice.

“He got better. I thought he made better decisions than he did and that’s a step forward for him,” Hafley said Monday. “I thought the ball came out a lot on time. I thought the ball came out quicker. We took a couple shots down the field that we’ll continue to work through, and I told the team we’ll keep taking them and we’ll start hitting those. I thought overall he got better at his decision-making process, and I think that will continue to improve.”

The Dolphins may lean on Willis' legs a lot more going forward after losing Pro Bowl running back De'Von Achane to a torn ACL. Achane suffered the injury on the first drive against Kansas City and was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

Hafley said the Dolphins will continue utilizing Willis in the run game situationally. Willis said he's willing to do whatever the team needs.

Backups Jaylen Wright — who missed Week 3 because of a stinger — and Ollie Gordon figure to split backfield duties, and Hafley said the team plans to allow practice squad running backs Jarquez Hunter and Carlos Washington Jr. to compete this week for a spot on the active roster as a third option.

After Achane's injury, Gordon was Miami's only active tailback on Sunday. The third-year running back, who in college won the Doak Walker Award given to the top running back in the country, had 17 carries for 41 yards along with three catches for 14 yards.

“The RBs, we’re going to hold it down for (Achane),” said Wright, who practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday. “I know he’s going to be happy for that. We should try our best to make him happy, just to continue to build on what he’s been doing.”

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