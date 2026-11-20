Manchester City won its first seven competitive games of the season before being found guilty of large-scale financial rule-breaking, leaving the club’s future shrouded in uncertainty.

Since that explosive verdict was passed down, just four victories in nine matches — including losses in each of its last three Premier League games.

Just a coincidence?

Enzo Maresca thinks so.

“I don’t think the players are focused on the noise,” the City manager said Friday when asked if the huge legal case hanging over the club was affecting his players.

The word “noise” has typically been used by Maresca to describe anything surrounding a scandal that threatens to upturn the English soccer landscape, should City fail with the appeal it has lodged against an investigatory panel's ruling that the club's Abu Dhabi ownership artificially inflated revenue by more than $1 billion over nearly a decade to circumvent the Premier League's financial fair-play rules.

City has always denied wrongdoing and said it would be “relentless” in a fight to clear its name.

However, lose the appeal and among the possible sanctions facing City is a points deduction so large that it could lead to relegation, or even expulsion from the Premier League.

Sanctions might not come until after the appeal decision is reached — and that might not be until next year.

So, Maresca was asked, could this be weighing on the minds of the players out on the field? Some of them — like Norway striker Erling Haaland during the recent international break — get asked about the case during their media duties.

“I don’t think they are worried about that,” he replied.

Maresca pointed to City’s three straight league defeats — to Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest — and said there was an argument that his team could have won all three games, even if he also said City might not have deserved to win each of its first seven games.

Individual mistakes are certainly beginning to cost City dearly, while Maresca acknowledged the players are still getting used to his style of play after the departure of long-time manager Pep Guardiola.

The balance and make-up of City’s expensively assembled, new-look midfield, containing summer signings Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez, is coming under scrutiny, in particular, with the defense not appearing to be adequately protected.

Maresca think it is a team issue.

“We are going to find more solutions for more balance in defensive line, midfield or up front,” Maresca said

City will look to make it 21 straight wins over Fulham when the teams meet at Etihad Stadium in the league on Saturday to begin the 11th round of games.

City is third in the standings, six points behind first-place Arsenal.

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