MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After four games without a win in the Premier League , Enzo Maresca's start to life at Manchester City has taken a nosedive .

Hardly the ideal time to be facing defending champion Arsenal .

The stakes are high for Sunday's game at the Emirates as City try to stay within touching distance of first-placed Arsenal after seeing its form unravel in recent weeks .

The points difference is currently six. By the end of play it could be anything ranging from nine to three.

And given the way results have been going for City lately, the fear for Maresca's team is that their title hopes are dealt another blow in North London.

“We go to the champions, it’s the most difficult game of the season," City striker Erling Haaland said. “We need a top performance from every single one of us. It’s always good to play against the best teams.”

City has already won away games against Manchester United and Liverpool this season, but performances have fallen off badly since Maresca — who succeeded Pep Guardiola in the summer — began his reign with an eight-game winning streak.

In all competitions, City has only won one of its last seven games in regulation time, with that run including a penalty shootout victory against Brighton in the English League Cup. It is third in the Premier League standings, behind Brighton.

A 2-2 draw against Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday was the 10th game in a row that Maresca's team has failed to keep a clean sheet.

“I’ve no idea what we were missing, but you could feel in the last few games there is something that is not clicking and we have to find out what it is," Haaland told beIN Sports. “We have to stay positive and try to get the best out of every single player.

“All I want to do is perform for this club and win games for Man City. Right now we are not doing that and it hurts."

Arsenal has lost just once in the league this season, but goes into the game after back-to-back draws against Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund.

Key matchups

Arsenal vs. City is the standout game of the round and could be a test of just how serious City's title credentials are.

Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of his first home game as Manchester United coach against Brentford on Saturday.

Liverpool coach Andoni Iraola will experience his first Merseyside derby when his team travels to Everton on Sunday.

Players to watch

Liverpool's attack just looks better and better. Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz were on target again against Club Bruges in the Champions League. Isak is the second leading scorer in the Premier League with seven goals, two behind Haaland. Wirtz is joint second for assists, with four.

Out of action

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya sustained a left shoulder injury against Newcastle that kept him out of the game against Dortmund. It is unclear whether he will be available for Sunday.

Leny Yoro is available for United after having his red card against Liverpool last week overturned.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

See AP’s full soccer coverage here