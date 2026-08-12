Man kills his partner and child at their Minnesota daycare before taking his own life, police say

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — A man killed his partner and child at a home daycare they own in Minnesota before taking his life, police said Wednesday.

All six other kids who were at the home have been reunited with their parents, and none were injured, according to authorities in Hopkins, a suburb of Minneapolis.

Hopkins Police Chief Brent Johnson said another parent called police after witnessing the attack while bringing a child to Brown Bear Childcare.

“There’s no worse scenario than this, where you drop off your child somewhere you think is safe, and you get that phone call,” Johnson said at a news conference.

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The police chief declined to say how the victims died. He said he didn’t know the relationship between the two adults who owned the daycare, but the child who died is believed to be theirs.

Johnson said killings are a “rarity” in Hopkins and that his officers were shaken by the scene they found inside the home.

“I could see on the look on their faces that this was one of those ones that you’ll remember for your entire career, if not life,” Johnson said.