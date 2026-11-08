Man United concedes two goals in four minutes against Aston Villa

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United conceded two goals in less than four minutes against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday to pile more pressure on coach Michael Carrick.

Villa forward Alysson fired through the legs of United goalkeeper Senne Lammens from the first attack of the game at Old Trafford and striker Nicolas Jackson added a second in the fourth to spark boos from the home fans.

United supporters had already protested against the owners, the Glazer family and Jim Ratcliffe, before kickoff, calling on them to sell the club after years of underachievement.

And the jeers grew louder after Villa's quickfire start, with fans chanting “We want Glazers out”.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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