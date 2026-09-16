Man United stunned by Brighton in League Cup
Manchester United suffered an early League Cup exit; the team surrendered a two-goal lead in a loss against Brighton
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MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United blew a two-goal lead to crash out of the English League Cup after a 3-2 loss to Brighton on Wednesday.
Boos rang around Old Trafford at the final whistle as United fell to its third defeat of the season, and second in as many games following Sunday's loss to Manchester City.
United led 2-0 after 10 minutes against Brighton through quickfire goals from Shea Lacey and Mason Mount.
But Brighton launched a stunning comeback with Charalampos Kostoulas pulling one back before halftime before Pascal Gross and Maxim De Cuyper secured victory after the break.
Defeat means United has suffered elimination from the competition at the earliest stage for the second season in a row.
James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson
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