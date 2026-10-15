Man United troubles deepen with player outbursts after poor start to season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A player revolt was about the last thing Manchester United needed in another troubled start to a season.

Lisandro Martinez's outburst following Tuesday's Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid added more unwanted focus on the club as manager Michael Carrick attempted to turn its ailing campaign around.

The Argentina defender called out United's hierarchy over its offseason recruitment, with director of football Jason Wilcox the apparent target of his criticism.

In January, Ruben Amorim had a fallout with Wilcox which swiftly led to the manager being fired after just 14 months in the job.

Martinez's comments have put United's leadership in the spotlight again and have broken the sense of calm at Old Trafford that Carrick had overseen since succeeding Amorim.

They suggest an underlying unrest in the face of another season that looks in danger of going badly wrong. Forward Amad Diallo also posted an expletive on social media following defeat in Madrid, describing it a “disgrace.”

It is already 13 years since United last won the Premier League title and, six games into the season, it is languishing 13th in the standings, 12 points adrift of leader Manchester City.

United have only one league win, against promoted Ipswich, and two overall, the other one against Azerbaijani team Sabah in the Champions League.

The club also crashed out of the English League Cup at the first stage.

There have been boos from fans, most recently following the home draw against winless Tottenham on Saturday.

“I’m not happy with the amount of points we’ve had so far, for sure," Carrick said. "You know, I’m not hiding that. There’s no hiding from that.

“I understand the reaction at times. It hurts a lot. It’s not nice to go through. Sometimes you have to go through it."

There is no suggestion Carrick's position is in danger after he became United's seventh permanent manager since club great Alex Ferguson retired following that title win in 2013.

But he is facing familiar problems that were seen under predecessors Amorim, Erik ten Hag, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho, who all endured poor runs before losing their jobs.

Six points from six games represents United's worst start in the Premier League era, and on Sunday comes a clash with fierce rival Leeds at Elland Road, coincidentally the setting for Amorim's final game.

Key matchups

The trip to Leeds is another daunting assignment for United in what is usually a hostile atmosphere.

City can extend its 100% start to the season when it hosts Ipswich. Defending champion Arsenal travels to Nottingham Forest.

Players to watch

Bradley Barcola is up and running at Liverpool after scoring a hat trick in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Then, of course, there is Martinez. Will Carrick stick with the defender after his outburst or drop him?

Out of action

Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch is suspended after being sent off against City, while Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak missed the last two games with injuries.

Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo missed United's defeat to Atletico.

Arsenal will be without Piero Hincapie for several weeks, according to manager Mikel Arteta, after he picked up an injury in training. Martin Zubimendi is also a doubt following a separate training injury.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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