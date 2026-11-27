CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Mara Braun scored a season-high 20 points, and No. 17 Minnesota never trailed in an 89-54 victory over Missouri State on Thursday in the Riviera Division of the Cancun Challenge.

Braun shot 7 for 10 overall and 6 for 8 from 3-point range for the Golden Gophers (7-0). The senior also had three steals.

Tayla Thomas finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for Minnesota. Leah Harmon and reserve Makena Christian both scored 10, with Christian adding three steals.

Thomas and Braun made 3-pointers, and Kennedy Klick had the final two baskets in a 12-0 run to help Minnesota take a 20-5 lead into the second quarter.

Braun had 14 points by halftime, Thomas scored 10 and the Golden Gophers upped their advantage to 42-21.

Christian made a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, and Minnesota's lead topped 30 after three quarters, 70-38.

Hannah Linthacum totaled 10 points and nine rebounds to pace the Lady Bears (5-2), who have lost 2 of 3 to Minnesota all time.

The Golden Gophers outshot Missouri State 51%-35% and made 10 of 21 from beyond the arc and 11 of 14 at the free-throw line. The Lady Bears made 5 of 17 from distance and 13 of 18 at the line.

Up next

Minnesota plays Cincinnati on Friday, and Missouri State plays Washington State.

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