Marcel Reed sparks No. 8 Texas A&M in a 50-0 rout of Missouri State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Marcel Reed threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns in just over three quarters to help No. 8 Texas A&M roll to a 50-0 win over Missouri State on Saturday night.

Reed was replaced by Brady Hart with about 13 minutes left and the Aggies up 40-0.

Isaiah Horton, a transfer who played at Miami and Alabama, had four receptions for 76 yards. His first catch as an Aggie was a 15-yard grab for a touchdown on the opening possession.

“When we’re focused and urgent we’re the best team in the country,” Horton said. “So we just have to continue to work.”

Reed is thrilled to have added such a big target to help boost the offense in Horton, who is 6-foot-4, and 215 pounds.

“He’s going to be a great guy for us,” Reed said. “You saw the vertical threat he can be for us today. Really excited for what’s in store for him and us.”

The Aggies thoroughly dominated the game despite not playing their best at times. Missouri State, which is in its second season in the FBS, was outgained 505-67 and had just four first downs to 35 by Texas A&M.

After giving up 46 points combined in its first two games last season, coach Mike Elko was pleased with Saturday's shutout.

“It was good to see us just go out there and play the way we were capable of playing,” Elko said. “I think we handled the game the way a good defense should handle the game.”

Mario Craver made it 19-0 on a 12-yard TD grab just before halftime. The score was set up with a fumble recovery by Anto Saka, a transfer from Northwestern.

Terry Bussey extended the lead to 26-0 with a 10-yard scoring run on Texas A&M’s first drive of the second half.

Jamarion Morrow’s 2-yard run left the Aggies up 33-0 near the end of the third quarter.

The Aggies had some hiccups with an offensive line which returned just one starter from last season. Reed was sacked twice and the group committed several penalties and didn’t seem to be in sync at times.

“There’s going to be things that the O-line didn’t do as well as we would have liked and they’re going to need to fix and clean up some things for sure,” Elko said. “But I think in the second half, we settled in and we started playing like we’re capable of a little bit more consistently and it was good to see.”

Jmariyae Robinson muffed a punt near the end of the first quarter and Missouri State kicked it out of the back of the end zone before the Aggies could jump on it, resulting in a safety that made it 9-0.

Freshman Carsyn Baker took his first collegiate carry 12 yards for a touchdown that pushed the lead to 40-0 early in the fourth.

The takeaway

Missouri State: The Bears did some good things against the Aggies and should have another solid season in Conference USA after winning seven games in their first FBS season if they can limit their mistakes.

Texas A&M: The Aggies must cut down on penalties after committing eight for 80 yards on Saturday. Their offensive line will need to improve before they begin Southeastern Conference play in two weeks against Kentucky.

Spreading it around

Texas A&M’s quarterbacks had completions to 10 different players on Saturday. Behind Horton was Craver, who had five catches for 41 yards. The Aggies added Horton to a receiving group that has plenty of depth despite the loss of KC Concepcion, who was a first-round NFL draft pick after leading the team with 919 yards receiving last season.

Filling the stadium

Saturday's crowd was 107,782, which was the largest crowd in a season opener in school history.

Up next

Missouri State: Hosts Lindenwood next Saturday night.

Texas A&M: Hosts Arizona State next Saturday.

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