Mariners pound Athletics 19-1 with 5 home runs, 23 hits

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit one of Seattle's five home runs in a 19-1 shellacking of the Athletics on Saturday night, the Mariners' biggest ever margin of victory.

J.P Crawford, Dominic Canzone and Cole Young each added two-run homers, and Michael Arroyo had a solo shot for his first big league home run. Weston Wilson had five hits and scored three runs.

Seattle had 23 hits, its most in a game since 2004, and its 19 runs were its most in a game since 2012. Five players had three or more hits, tying a team record set on Aug. 22, 2001 against Detroit.

Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo (12-9) allowed an unearned run over six innings with three hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Woo has a 1.78 ERA in 12 career starts against the A's, the lowest by a Seattle pitcher against any opponent in franchise history, minimum 10 starts.

A's left-hander Gage Jump (6-10) allowed five runs in two innings before being removed with left shoulder soreness.

The Athletics activated Shea Langeliers from the 10-day injured list before the game, and he had two his and an RBI. Langeliers had surgery on July 28 to repair a torn right meniscus and was expected to miss the rest of the season.

Up next

Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (4-9, 4.22 ERA) faces Athletics LHP Jacob Lopez (6-4, 4.78) Sunday.

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