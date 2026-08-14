Mariners sending prized rookie shortstop Colt Emerson to minors, AP source says

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners rookie shortstop Colt Emerson will be optioned to Triple-A Tacoma before Friday night's game against the Houston Astros, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the transaction was not official.

Emerson is hitting .190 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 69 games. The 21-year-old will be replaced on the roster by utilityman Brock Rodden, who was hitting .262 with 19 homers and 65 RBIs in 92 Triple-A games.

Emerson signed a $95 million, eight-year contract on April 1 — the biggest commitment at the time for a player who had yet to appear in the big leagues. In May, he became the youngest Mariners player to make his major league debut since Félix Hernández, who was 19 on Aug. 4, 2005.

The rookie's struggles at the plate have only intensified recently. In August, Emerson hit .182 with one homer, two RBIs and 14 strikeouts in 33 at-bats.

The Mariners are 57-65 after beating the New York Yankees 1-0 on Thursday to snap a six-game skid. Seattle won the AL West and reached the AL Championship Series last season.

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