Maryland rushes for 6 touchdowns, gains 646 yards of offense in a 62-0 win over Hampton

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — DeJuan Williams scored on a 94-yard run in the first quarter, the first of six rushing touchdowns for Maryland in a 62-0 rout of Hampton on Saturday night.

Williams and Iverson Howard scored twice each for the Terrapins in their season opener, and Harry Dalton III and Jianni Davis had a touchdown apiece. Malik Washington and Cardell Williams each threw for a TD as well.

Maryland outgained the Pirates (1-1) 646-85 in Hampton's first-ever game against a Power Four team.

Williams' long run to open the scoring was the second-longest in Maryland history, topped only by a 98-yarder in 1978 by Steve Atkins against Clemson.

Williams also had an 8-yard scoring run and finished with 116 yards on three carries.

Howard had touchdown runs of 11 and 8 yards on each side of halftime. Dalton had a 9-yard TD run in the third quarter, and Davis' 5-yarder in the fourth completed the scoring.

Washington looked a bit erratic to start the game but eventually found Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding for a 10-yard touchdown that made it 34-0 at halftime. Williams threw a 16-yard scoring pass to Jordan Scott in the third.

Maryland has won 19 straight nonconference games.

The takeaway

Hampton: After a 45-0 win over Virginia-Lynchburg in its opener, perhaps Hampton thought it could give Maryland a battle, but this was one-sided on both sides of the ball.

Maryland: It's not a surprise the Terps won by a wide margin, but Maryland should still be happy with this performance, especially on defense. The Terrapins had five sacks and three interceptions, and their pass rush could be key if they're going to improve on last season's 4-8 record.

Up next

Hampton: Hosts Bryant next Saturday.

Maryland: At UConn on Saturday.

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