Mason McKenzie throws for 2 TDs, Boston College overcomes poor start to beat Pittsburgh 27-21

BOSTON (AP) — Mason McKenzie threw for two touchdowns and Boston College recovered from a miserable opening two minutes of the game, beating Pittsburgh 27-21 victory on Saturday.

McKenzie went 17 for 28 with 295 yards and two inceptions for the Eagles (3-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Making his first career start after QB Mason Heintschel was lost for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee during a victory at Virginia Tech two weeks ago, true freshman Corey Dailey completed 11 of 25 passes for 193 yards with two interceptions and a TD for Pittsburgh (5-2, 2-2).

McKenzie hit Landon Wright with a 69-yard scoring pass on BC’s first drive of the second half, moving the Eagles ahead 21-12.

Two field goals by Antonio Chadha — 29 and 42 yards — narrowed it to 21-18 before Evan Dickens had a 1-yard TD run a play after McKenzie hit Wright with a 53-yard pass.

Raion Strader had his second pick of the game, giving the Panthers the ball at the BC 8 with just over 2 minutes left, but Charlie Comella had a pick to seal it.

Trailing 12-0 after its awful start, BC scored the next 14 points, jumping in front on McKenzie’s 11-yard score to Javarius Green.

Eagles linebacker Bodie Kahoun played his first game after being taken off the field by ambulance in a Sept. 11 victory over Rutgers.

The start

The Panthers scored on the game’s first play from scrimmage: a 75-yard toss from Dailey to Cataurus Hicks and, after BC went three-and-out, Kanye Thompson blocked a punt with the ball getting knocked out of the end zone by a BC player for a safety, moving Pittsburgh ahead 9-0.

Flags falling

Pittsburgh had five penalties for 63 yards on one BC drive early in the second quarter. The Panthers were flagged 10 times for 103 yards in the first half and 13 for 133 overall.

The takeaway

Pittsburgh: After a brief stay in the AP Top 25 before losing at home against North Carolina last week , the Panthers were unimpressive with numerous breakdowns in the secondary against a team that entered 16th in the league in passing yards per game.

Boston College: It was a strange week for the Eagles’ program with GM Kenyatta Watson abruptly leaving. Coach Bill O’Brien wouldn’t elaborate during his media availability on Thursday.

Up next

Pittsburgh: At No. 3 Miami next Saturday at noon.

Boston College: At Georgia Tech next Saturday.

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