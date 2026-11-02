Mastantuono’s late winner ends Fiorentina's 52-day winless run
Fiorentina defeated Sassuolo to break a long winless streak; the victory moves the team out of the relegation zone
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Midfielder Franco Mastantuono broke a deadlock late and Fiorentina defeated Sassuolo 4-2 on Monday, snapping a 52-day winless run that had them hovering in the Serie A relegation zone.
The score was tied by halftime and again in the 65th minute thanks to Armand Laurienté's second goal for host Sassuolo.
Mastantuono, playing his first Serie A campaign after arriving from Real Madrid, got the decisive goal in the 79th. Midfielder Víctor Valdepeñas sealed the win in stoppage time with the 19-year-old Argentine's fourth goal this season.
Fiorentina, on to its second coach of the season, had not tasted victory since Sept. 11. The Tuscan side has risen to 15th in the 20-team top flight.
Sassuolo suffered a fourth consecutive defeat and sat 17th on goal difference.
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