Matas Vokietaitis scores 26 points as No. 7 Texas beats Grambling State 93-62

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matas Vokietaitis had 26 points and nine rebounds to help No. 7 Texas beat Grambling State 93-62 on Monday night.

Vokietaitis, a 7-foot junior, shot 8 for 12 from the field and made 10 of 12 free throws in 23 minutes. He leads the Longhorns (3-0) in scoring at 21.3 points per game.

Joe Sterling added 13 points and Marcus Spears Jr. had 12, both off the bench. Elyjah Freeman provided 11 points and six rebounds, and David Punch finished with 10 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Vokietaitis was the only Longhorns player with more than seven field-goal attempts.

Texas, driving and posting up inside, outscored Grambling State 46-18 in the paint. The Longhorns had a 14-0 edge in fast-break points.

Mekhi Fitts led Grambling State (1-1) with 13 points, and Antoine Shannon had 12.

Sterling picked up three fouls in six first-half minutes. But he was productive during that stretch, scoring all 13 of his points and adding three assists and two steals. He went 3 of 4 on 3-pointers.

Another freshman, Bo Ogden, was 2 of 3 from long distance as the Longhorns finished the half at 6 for 12 and with a 55-27 lead.

Grambling was much less efficient on 3s, missing 12 of 17 in the half. Isaiah Miranda, a 7-foot-2 senior, played primarily on the perimeter and missed all six of his 3-point attempts after going 4 of 5 while scoring 29 points in the Tigers' 89-87 win against Northern Illinois a week earlier.

Miranda also had difficulty on defense, picking up three fouls in the first three minutes — two while guarding Vokietaitis inside. The foul trouble restricted Miranda to nine minutes in the half. He finished with eight points in 23 minutes.

Up next

Grambling State visits No. 24 Kentucky next Monday.

Texas faces Baylor on Sunday in San Antonio.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here