Mateer accounts for 181 yards of offense and Oklahoma holds on to beat No. 19 Mississippi 24-17

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — John Mateer accounted for 181 yards of offense and Oklahoma held on to beat No. 19 Mississippi 24-17 on Sunday, a day after the Southeastern Conference game was originally scheduled to be played.

Oklahoma knocked down a desperation heave by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in the closing seconds to secure the Sooners' first win over Ole Miss in four meetings.

The Rebels (6-4, 4-4) lost to an unranked team for the first time this season and dropped back-to-back games for the first time since losing four in a row to end the 2022 season.

Ole Miss arrived in Oklahoma City on Saturday night. The FAA’s decision to ground all flights on Friday sent sports teams nationwide scrambling for new travel plans.

The Rebels rallied in the fourth quarter behind Chambliss, who led two scoring drives that resulted in a touchdown drive and a 41-yard field goal. Following Lucas Carneiro's kick, the Rebels recovered an onside kick with 38 seconds left and no timeouts.

Oklahoma (6-4, 4-3) dominated the line of scrimmage on a day when both offenses emphasized running the ball. Rain, wind and cold temperatures dictated that approach, and the Sooners, under interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten, used it to their advantage.

Oklahoma, which sustained 15- and 20-play drives in a 23-7 win at Florida, held the ball for nearly six minutes on its first possession Sunday. Mateer took the Sooners 74 yards in 13 plays, gaining 28 yards on a run up the middle and then scoring on an 8-yard run. He finished with 111 yards passing and a team-high 70 rushing.

The Sooners forced a punt and Isaiah Sategna returned it 75 yards for another score to give Oklahoma a 14-0 lead with 3:29 left in the first quarter. It was Sategna's second punt return touchdown of the season.

Joshua Dye's 19-yard TD run in the second accounted for the Rebels' only points of the half.

Oklahoma's opening drive of the third quarter resulted in another long scoring drive. Jonathan Hatton Jr.'s 5-yard touchdown run capped a 14-play drive that went 70 yards. The Sooners dominated time of possession in the quarter, holding the ball for 12:41.

That's when Chambliss went to work, scrambling for 32 yards on third-and-15 and then finding tight end Caleb Odom in the end zone for 26 yards to pull within 21-14.

The takeaway

Mississippi: The Rebels lost the time of possession battle by 13 minutes.

Oklahoma: The Sooners have won two straight SEC games since firing offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.

Up next

Mississippi: Hosts Wofford on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Hosts Texas A&M on Saturday.

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