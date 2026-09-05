Mateer, Sategna help No. 10 Oklahoma overpower UTEP 51-0

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — John Mateer threw three touchdown passes, Isaiah Sategna returned a punt 88 yards for a score and No. 10 Oklahoma overpowered UTEP 51-0 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

The Sooners scored on their first eight possessions and limited UTEP to 198 yards.

Mateer looked sharp, completing 11 of 17 passes for 225 yards before being pulled late in the third quarter. He threw scoring passes of 40 yards to Colorado State transfer Rocky Beers, 34 yards to Sategna and 48 yards to Virginia transfer Trell Harris.

Oklahoma drove 76 yards for a score on its first possession then forced a punt that was returned for a touchdown by Sategna to make it 14-0 midway through the first quarter. It was the first punt return for a score by OU since the 2023 season opener.

The Sooners led 27-0 at halftime, then the defense went to work. Peyton Bowen forced a fumble that was recovered by Taylor Wein on UTEP first possession of the the third quarter. Two plays later, Mateer connected with Sategna to make it 34-0.

The Takeaway

UTEP: The Miners didn't play like an offense with 11 new faces, driving 50 and 43 yards on successive possessions in the first half. Both drives ended with missed field goals.

Oklahoma: The Sooners rushed 39 times for 170 yards, about 52 yards more than they averaged last season.

Up next

UTEP: Hosts Texas Southern next Saturday.

Oklahoma: At No. 16 Michigan next Saturday.

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