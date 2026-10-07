Matthew Tkachuk scores, Brad Marchand injured in Panthers' 2-1 win over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored in the third period to give the Florida Panthers a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night despite losing Brad Marchand to a left leg injury.

Marchand was hurt after taking a stick to the face from Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke with 52.6 seconds remaining. The high-stick caused Marchand to twist around and collide with the right post before his left leg bent back in an awkward way.

Sam Bennett found a trailing Tkachuk in the left circle with 8:40 remaining to settle things in regulation after their first three games of the season all went to overtime. Bennett had an assist for the third straight game, and Tkachuk has two goals and an assist in the same span.

Seth Jones also scored and Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves for Florida.

Alex Laferriere scored, Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves, and the Kings dropped their home opener to remain winless through three games.

Despite being on the back foot for most of the first period, the Kings took a lead into the first intermission when Laferriere put in Erik Haula’s cross-slot pass with a minute remaining.

The Panthers responded by killing an extended power play, including 1:21 at five-on-three, before Jones tied it up at 3:49 of the second period seconds after getting back to even strength.

Up next

Panthers: Host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Kings: At the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

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