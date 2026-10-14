Mauritius imposes curfew to calm days of protests after woman shot by police

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Mauritius imposed an overnight curfew after a police shooting fueled rare civil unrest on the Indian Ocean island , better known as an idyllic holiday destination and one of Africa’s most stable democracies.

Police said on Wednesday that the situation was under control and the curfew had been lifted after days of protests that intensified when an officer shot and wounded a woman on Friday.

Protesters clashed with police, blocked roads with burning tires and other debris, and damaged public buildings, according to local reports. Videos published by a Mauritian news outlet showed protesters firing what appeared to be fireworks at police officers.

The paramilitary Special Mobile Force police unit was mobilized.

The curfew required everyone in the capital, Port Louis, and several other towns to remain indoors from 8:30 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The protests began last week over water shortages and the cost of living but escalated after the shooting in Beau Bassin-Rose Hill, southwest of Port Louis.

Financial services and tourism underpin Mauritius’ economy. The island , known for its luxury beach resorts, last experienced similar unrest in 1999, when the death of a popular musician in police custody sparked days of rioting.

The wounded woman was taken to hospital. Police said they had arrested one officer, suspended three others and were investigating the shooting. The three were suspended for “failing to provide assistance to a person whose life was in danger,” according to a police statement.

The national public prosecutor’s office said the investigation should also cover Special Mobile Force officers present at the time of the shooting.

Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam , who ordered the curfew, warned in a televised address Tuesday that protesters involved in violence and destruction would face “very heavy consequences.”

Police reported several arrests but gave no exact number. There were no immediate reports of injuries other than those suffered by the woman who was shot. Schools and public transport services were also closed during the protests.

AP writer Gerald Imray in Johannesburg contributed to this report.

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