Maxey scores 27 points and leads the 76ers to a 114-109 victory over the Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 27 points, including two 3-pointers in the final 1 1/2 minutes, to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 114-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, who rebounded from a dismal start to the second half. Jaylen Brown had 20 points and 10 boards, Anfernee Simons scored 20 points off the bench and LeBron James added 13 points and 10 assists.

Maxey’s second 3-pointer gave the 76ers a 112-106 lead with 46 seconds left.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was sidelined with a left hamstring strain. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said he expected Haliburton will be out at least two weeks.

Andrew Nembhard returned after missing Monday’s loss at Milwaukee with neck soreness and finished with 18 points and 14 assists. Pascal Siakam, who fouled out with 12 seconds left, led the Pacers with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Aaron Nesmith added 18 points.

Pacers center Ivica Zubac also missed his second consecutive game with a left ankle sprain

VJ Edgecombe's halfcourt shot at the buzzer gave Philadelphia a 62-52 halftime lead. Indiana, which shot 39% in the first half, scored the first 17 points of the third quarter to take a 69-62 lead.

Indiana boosted its lead to 88-75 after three quarters. The Sixers were 5 of 21 from the field in the quarter while the Pacers sank 13 of 23 shots.

However, Philadelphia got hot to start the fourth quarter. The 76ers tied the game at 94-all on Maxey's layup and regained the lead on Maxey's two free throws with 96-94 with 5:15 remaining.

Carlisle said he will miss Friday’s game at Miami because he will be attending his father Preston Carlisle’s celebration of life service in Ogdensburg, New York. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce will serve as head coach. Preston Carlisle died at age 96 on Oct. 3.

Up next

76ers: Hosts New York Knicks on Friday.

Pacers: At Miami on Friday.

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