Mayfield and Bucs are confident they can turn season around after beating division-leading Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There's nothing like a dominant performance to bolster a struggling team's confidence.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5) overwhelmed the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers in Baker Mayfield's return from injury, tightening the division standings with a relentless ground game, opportunistic defense and sparkling specials teams play in a 43-13 rout on Sunday.

“That's what it's supposed to look like,” coach Todd Bowles told players during a spirited postgame speech in the locker room.

“I think it's a statement internally for us, not to anybody else. But for us,” Mayfield said of the team's best performance of the season, ending a stretch of 12 consecutive games decided by one score.

“No, it's not always going to look like that. It's the NFL,” Mayfield, back in the lineup after missing three games with a dislocated thumb, said. “But operation-wise and when it comes to complementary football, this is what (resembles) the potential for this team.”

Two weeks after rushing for 241 yards in a road win over Dallas, the Bucs amassed a season-best 258 yards on 49 attempts against Carolina. Bucky Irving led the way, carrying 24 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Kenny Gainwell (14 carries, 88 yards) averaged 6.3 yards per attempt and Sean Tucker scored on a 46-yard burst.

The defense sacked Bryce Young five times, had two interceptions and forced four turnovers. Defensive lineman Calijah Kancey scored on a 32-yard fumble return, while the special teams recovered a muffed punt and stunned Carolina by turning a blocked extra-point attempt into 2 points.

All of that eased the burden on Mayfield, who only threw two passes in the second half. He finished 7 of 11 for 64 yards and one TD in his first action since dislocating his right thumb during a loss to Minnesota on Sept. 27.

In addition to opening holes for the ground game, the offensive line did an excellent job protecting Mayfield, who was not sacked.

“This team, I'm telling you, we've got all the tools, all the players, the coaches, everything we need,” linebacker Yaya Diaby said.

“We've got it in us,” Diaby, who had three of Tampa Bay's five sacks, added. “We've just got to show up.”

Despite starting 0-4, the Bucs are far from out of the NFC South race. The front-running Panthers (3-3) won the division with a losing record a year ago and will be tested down the stretch with Tampa Bay, second-place Atlanta (3-4) and sputtering New Orleans (2-5) all in pursuit.

“They are all big from here on out,” Bowles said. “It was our first division game. We've got five more to go. We've got to hone in and focus on them, and then win the non-divisional games (too).”

What's working

Rushing attack. The Bucs wanted to make Mayfield's job easier in his return from injury, but not necessarily protect the quarterback and his throwing hand by leaning heavily on the rushing attack against Carolina.

“We got some runs ... and they kept being there, so we stayed with it,” Bowles said. “Just happened to be a double-edged sword where it helped him out a great deal.”

What needs help

Passing game. With Irving, Gainwell and Tucker running wild, Mayfield didn't need to throw much to beat the Panthers. But to gain ground in the divisional race and contend for a playoff berth, the passing attack will need to be more efficient. One goal will be to get veteran receiver Chris Godwin more involved. He was targeted five times and had four receptions for 27 yards against Carolina. Through seven games, he has a team-leading 243 yards receiving but no touchdowns.

Stock up

Diaby. The fourth-year linebacker's three sacks against Carolina were his first of the season.

Stock down

Godwin. Although he's second on the team with 27 receptions, he's only averaging 9 yards per catch. That's raised questions about how the club's most experienced and accomplished receiver is being used.

Injuries

WR Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ribs) and RT Luke Goedeke (calf) were inactive against Carolina.

Key number

0 — Both of Tampa Bay's wins have come on the road, where the Bucs are 2-1. They are 0-4 at home.

Next steps

The Bucs host the NFC South rival Falcons (3-4).

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