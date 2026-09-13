Mayfield's three lost fumbles costly in 33-27 loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Baker Mayfield lost a season opener for the first time in his four seasons with Tampa Bay.

His three lost fumbles were a key reason why in the Buccaneers' 33-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Mayfield, who agreed to a three-year, $165 million contract extension on Tuesday, nearly rallied the Bucs from an 14-point halftime deficit but his three lost fumbles and another by running back Bucky Irving proved too costly.

“This one falls on me,” Mayfield said. “They had 17 points alone off my turnovers. Turns out to be a one-score game, six points. It’s frustrating when you do something like that when you’re moving the ball downfield.”

Mayfield lost three fumbles in a game for the first time in his career. He completed 23 of 28 passes on Sunday for 216 yards. He also rushed for 30 yards on five carries with a touchdown.

The Bucs had won six straight season openers, including three with Mayfield as the starter.

“Well, obviously, you can’t turn the ball over,” coach Todd Bowles said. “We had four turnovers and lose by just one touchdown."

Mayfield was sacked four times.

He fumbled in the first quarter while being sacked by Barrett Carter and Myles Murphy. Demetrius Knight Jr. recovered and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown putting the Bengals ahead 7-3.

It was the Bengals’ first fumble return TD since Sam Hubbard’s 99-yard return in an AFC wild-card game on Jan.15, 2023 against the Ravens.

On the Bucs’ next possession, Irving fumbled after catching an 8-yard pass from Mayfield.

Boye Mafe recovered at the Buccaneers 33-yard line leading to a 2-yard TD pass from Joe Burrow to Mike Gesicki making the score 14-3.

The third fumble of the half occurred when Mayfield scrambled and was stripped by Carter. Bryan Cook recovered in the end zone for a touchback.

“We always teach keep it high and tight,” Bowles said. “You've got to keep it high and tight.”

The Bengals drove 80 yards following the fumble and Chase Brown’s 5-yard run made the score 21-3 with 5:32 left in the second quarter.

Cincinnati led 24-10 at halftime.

The Bucs trailed 30-20 with 10 minutes left when Mayfield fumbled again, this time while being sacked from behind by Mafe.

“Just got to know there's somebody behind you at that point," Mayfield said. "The internal time clock is going off in your head. Just keeping two hands on the ball in the pocket, you know. Ball security is the most important thing.”

Mayfield’s 9-yard scramble for a touchdown cut the Bengals’ lead to 33-27 with 3:19 remaining. But the Bengals were able to run out the clock.

The Buccaneers didn't punt on Sunday.

“It was either turnovers or points,” Bowles said. “One or two of (Mayfield's fumbles) was a scramble. The one in the pocket, already held a little bit too long. The one behind him he didn't see. He was running to try to make a play, but we got to hold on to the ball. Bucky (Irving) as well.”

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