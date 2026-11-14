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McCarthy’s 18 lead Army over St. Thomas 79-77

Army defeated St Thomas in a close basketball game; the contest featured eleven lead changes throughout the match

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McCarthy’s 18 lead Army over St. Thomas 79-77
McCarthy’s 18 lead Army over St. Thomas 79-77

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Kevin McCarthy had 18 points in Army’s 79-77 win against St. Thomas on Saturday.

McCarthy went 7 of 11 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Black Knights (2-2). Dillon Watt scored 16 points while going 6 of 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Tate Laczkowski went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Hayden Tibbits led the Tommies (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six assists. Jeremy Lorenz added 10 points and eight rebounds for St. Thomas. Carter Bjerke finished with 10 points.

McCarthy scored eight points in the first half and Army went into the break trailing 39-35. Watt put up 13 second-half points and Army secured the victory after a second half that featured 11 lead changes and was tied six times.

Up next

Army’s next game is Tuesday against Marist at home. St. Thomas visits LIU on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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