McConnell say he'll vote in Senate for the first time since his hospitalization in June
A long-absent senator returns to the legislative chamber; the lawmaker resumes voting duties following a medical recovery
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WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky says he’ll be voting in the Senate on Monday for the first time since June 14, when he was hospitalized for a fall in his home.
McConnell's three-month absence from the Senate generated a flood of criticism and online speculation, as the Kentucky senator initially remained quiet for weeks about his condition. The 84-year-old senator eventually disclosed that he had been “briefly unconscious” due to a fall and had also been treated for mild pneumonia in the hospital.
“My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made it any easier," McConnell said in a statement Monday. “I’m still not quite back to 100%, but I’ve assured Leader Thune that, as I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors, I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me.”
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