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McConnell say he'll vote in Senate for the first time since his hospitalization in June

A long-absent senator returns to the legislative chamber; the lawmaker resumes voting duties following a medical recovery

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LA NACION
McConnell says he'll vote in Senate for the first time since his hospitalization in June
McConnell says he'll vote in Senate for the first time since his hospitalization in JuneSusan Walsh - AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky says he’ll be voting in the Senate on Monday for the first time since June 14, when he was hospitalized for a fall in his home.

McConnell's three-month absence from the Senate generated a flood of criticism and online speculation, as the Kentucky senator initially remained quiet for weeks about his condition. The 84-year-old senator eventually disclosed that he had been “briefly unconscious” due to a fall and had also been treated for mild pneumonia in the hospital.

“My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made it any easier," McConnell said in a statement Monday. “I’m still not quite back to 100%, but I’ve assured Leader Thune that, as I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors, I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me.”

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