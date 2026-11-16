McIlroy wins 8th season title on European tour and Lindy Duncan wins for the first time on LPGA

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy captured the season-long Race to Dubai on the European tour for a record-tying eighth time by finishing second at the World Tour Championship won by Tyrrell Hatton on Sunday.

McIlroy joined Colin Montgomerie atop the career list of winners of the previously named “Order of Merit” award, adding another significant achievement to the resume of a player who has done pretty much everything in golf — notably the career Grand Slam.

Hatton shot 6-under 66 to win the season-ending event by five strokes on 15-under 273. The main focus was on the tense fight for the season title between McIlroy and young Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra, who arrived in Dubai atop the standings.

In a turbulent final round in which Chacarra played one group behind McIlroy, the pair regularly exchanged places in the top two spots of the projected standings. McIlroy won out, shooting a bogey-free 67 that ultimately left him in outright second place. Chacarra tied for third.

It was the fifth straight year for McIlroy winning the Race to Dubai.

LPGA Tour

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Lindy Duncan finally celebrated an LPGA Tour victory on her 222nd attempt, delivering two key shots that led to birdies down the stretch for a 3-under 67 and pulling away from winless Hye-Jin Choi to win The Annika on Sunday.

Duncan, 35, is the oldest first-time winner on the LPGA since Leta Lindley was 36 when she won the Corning Classic in 2008.

She finished at 16-under 264, two shots ahead of Choi (68) who had to settle for her third runner-up finish in her last three tournaments. Choi has gone 127 starts on the LPGA without winning.

Duncan began the week with a birdie-birdie-eagle start, making a hole-in-one on the third hole at Pelican Golf Club. Far more important was her finish. He birdied the 16th and 17th holes to go from a two-shot deficit after No. 12 to a two-shot lead walking up the 18th.

PGA Tour Champions

PHOENIX (AP) — Stewart Cink turned back one last challenge from Zach Johnson with a pair of late birdies that carried him to a 2-under 69 and a two-shot victory Sunday in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship to capture the Schwab Cup for the second straight year.

Johnson won six times in his rookie season on the PGA Tour Champions, and Cink matched him with his sixth title of 2026 in the season finale. Cink finished at 19-under 265 and won $528,000, setting a tour season record with $4,399,265. It was the first time for a Champions player to surpass $4 million in a season.

Johnson finished with an up-and-down from a bunker on the par-5 18th for birdie and a bogey-free round of 68. Rory Sabbatini (64), Retief Goosen (67) and Fredrik Jacobson (68) tied for third.

Cink joins Tom Lehman and Bernhard Langer as the only players to win the Schwab Cup in consecutive years.

PGA Tour

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Heavy rain washed out the final round Sunday in the inaugural Austin Championship, leading to a Monday finish with Trace Crowe ahead by one shot and 13 players within three shots of the lead.

It will be the first time a full final round is held Monday on the PGA Tour since The Players Championship, which went through so many delays some players had to complete seven holes of the third round Monday before the finish.

Crowe was at 14-under 202, one shot ahead of Chad Ramey, Sami Valimaki and Erik van Rooyen. The tour tried to play Sunday until it determined Omni Barton Creek could not be ready.

Last month, the Bermuda Championship was cut short to 54 holes because of weather, and a forecast even worse for Monday. The forecast in Austin is partly sunny skies.

Other tours

Minhyuk Song of South Korea ended his rookie season on the Asian Tour by closing with an even-par 70 for a seven-shot victory in the Philippine Open. Pavit Tangkamolprasert of Thailand won the Asian Tour Order of Merit, earning him a card on the European tour next year. ... Shugo Imahira capped off a four-shot victory with a 4-under 66 in the Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters for his 11th career title on the Japan Golf Tour. ... Women’s British Open champion Shiho Kuwaki won for the sixth time this year when she closed with a 4-under 68 for a one-shot victory over Jiyai Shin in the Itoen Ladies. It was her fifth Japan LPGA title this season. ... Ben Eccles hit 7-iron from 188 yards to tap-in range for birdie on the final hole for a 1-under 70 to force a playoff, then beat Adam Bland on the third playoff hole with a 20-foot birdie putt to win the Ford NSW Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia. ... J.C. Ritchie closed with a 5-under 67 for a two-shot victory in The Hyundai Open on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

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