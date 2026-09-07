Meesseman leads Belgium to women’s FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, Puerto Rico eliminates Turkey

BERLIN (AP) — Emma Meesseman led Belgium to the quarterfinals of women’s FIBA World Cup and Puerto Rico finished strongly to eliminate Turkey in their final group games on Monday.

Meesseman had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help Belgium top Australia 80-68 for first place in Group C.

The European champions are now off until Thursday. Australia faces a qualifying playoff on Wednesday against the loser of the Italy-China matchup that takes place later Monday.

Belgium had a five-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, before using a 11-2 run to start the period and gain a double-digit advantage. The Opals couldn’t recover.

The pro-Belgian crowd cheered on their team, waving flags in support.

Puerto Rico celebrates

Arella Guirantes led Puerto Rico with 21 points for a 75-71 win over Turkey.

Puerto Rico was trailing by seven points going into the final quarter, but Imani McGee-Stafford scored and Pamela Rosado followed with two 3-pointers to take a 59-58 lead.

Turkey fans at Berlin’s Max-Schmeling-Halle tried to put off but Guirantes but couldn’t stop her from securing the win with two free throws.

Puerto Rico next plays the winner between Italy-China on Wednesday.

Decisive day

The four group winners progress directly to Thursday’s quarterfinals, while the teams that finish second and third face playoffs Tuesday or Wednesday to determine which join the group winners already through to the final eight. The bottom teams are eliminated.

Host Germany (1-1) faces Mali (1-1), and Spain (1-1) plays Japan (1-1) later with all scenarios open in Group A. Any one of the four teams can win the group and progress to the quarterfinals or finish bottom and be eliminated.

France (2-0), already through to the quarterfinals, plays already eliminated Nigeria (0-2) later, with Hungary and South Korea (both 1-1) contesting second place in Group B.

Italy (1-1), after coming close to upsetting the United States Sunday night, faces China (1-1) to decide second place in Group D. The U.S. (2-0) has already advanced to the quarterfinals before its final group game against the Czech Republic, which was eliminated after two losses.

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