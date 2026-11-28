MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Darian Mensah tied a career-high with five touchdown passes and threw for 431 yards, Vandrevius Jacobs and Cooper Barkate each caught a pair of scoring throws and No. 4 Miami rolled past Boston College 45-11 on Saturday.

Daylin Upshaw caught eight passes for 173 yards for Miami (11-1, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 7 CFP). Upshaw, Barkate (113) and Jacobs (101) gave the Hurricanes three 100-yard receivers in a game for the first time since 2012.

Mensah completed 29 of 40 passes for Miami, which has back-to-back seasons of 11 wins for the first time since doing it in four straight years from 2000 through 2003. Javian Mallory added a rushing touchdown for the Hurricanes.

Bo MacCormack III had a rushing touchdown for Boston College (5-7, 3-5). The Eagles were outgained 533-134 in the game by Miami, which plays Wake Forest for the ACC title in Charlotte, North Carolina, next weekend.

Miami could have star receiver Malachi Toney back for that game. Toney — 23 days removed from surgery to repair a high ankle sprain — warmed up Saturday in full uniform, then watched the game from the sideline.

His fellow receivers put on a show.

The Hurricanes fumbled a snap away on their first drive, then got touchdown passes from Mensah on each of their next four possessions. Barkate had the first two, Jacobs and Israel Briggs had the next two and Jacobs had another late in the third quarter as Miami put the game away.

And now, the ACC title game comes with all sorts of history-making opportunities for Miami:

— The Hurricanes have a chance at what would be their first ACC title.

— It’s the last title game, at least for the foreseeable future, with conferences abandoning such games starting in 2027 to accommodate an expanded 24-team College Football Playoff.

— The Hurricanes have a chance to be the first team to go 10-0 against ACC competition in a season. There have been eight teams — Clemson four times, Florida State three times and Virginia Tech once — to go 9-0 against fellow ACC members, including title games. Notre Dame had a chance at a 10-0 record in 2020, its lone season as an ACC football member, but lost the title game.

The takeaway

Boston College: For the Eagles to take the next step, they must be able to win away from home. The Bill O’Brien era at BC started with a road win at Florida State. Since then, the Eagles are 2-14 away from home.

Miami: Mensah is up to 3,748 yards and 34 touchdowns against only four interceptions this season, with a 75.1% completion rate. And Mallory's TD rush gave him 10 for the season, giving the Hurricanes two running backs with at least that many — Mark Fletcher Jr. has 13. The only team entering Saturday with two double-digit TD rushers this season? Wake Forest, which awaits Miami in the ACC title game.

Up next

Boston College: Scheduled to open 2027 at home against UTEP on Sept. 4.

Miami: Faces Wake Forest for the ACC title next Saturday.

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