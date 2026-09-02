Menudo reunites for 50th anniversary tour: 'We’re proud to be pioneers'

NEW YORK (AP) — Menudo, widely considered one of the most popular Latino boy bands of all time, will reunite for a six-day run this fall in celebration of their 50th anniversary. That's a major milestone for any act, but a particularly remarkable one for the group established in Puerto Rico in the late '70s — and not just because it was in Menudo where performers like Ricky Martin and Draco Rosa got their start.

Across five decades, Menudo transformed to meet the current cultural moment. When its members turned 16, most were replaced, making way for newer, junior performers to match its perpetually youthful and increasingly global audience. It worked. And across their run, the group featured over 40 performers.

So, how was the reunion lineup determined? That decision was made by businessperson Paul Tarnopol, who acquired the Menudo brand name and selected the seven who will hit the road later this year: Rene Farrait (who was in the band from 1979-1982), Roy Rossello (1983-1986), Raymond Acevedo (1985-1988), Sergio Gonzales (1986-1990), Ralphy Rodriguez (1987), Ruben Gomez (1987-1990) and Robert Avellanet (1988-1991).

The tour kicks off on Oct. 10 at Los Angeles' YouTube Theater before hitting Chicago's Rosemont Theatre on Oct. 17, New York's United Palace on Nov. 7, Mexico City's Metropolitan Theatre on Nov. 28 and Hollywood, Florida's Hard Rock Live on Dec. 4. It will conclude at San Juan, Puerto Rico's Coca-Cola Music Hall on Dec. 12.

During an interview in Miami, the band told The Associated Press they didn't want to spoil the setlist, but assured that “There's going be motorcycles in the production, for sure,” in reference to their 1981 single “Súbete A Mi Moto.”

“It’s going to be hits,” Avellanet jumped in.

Below, the septet discussed rehearsals, choreography, Puerto Rico and how Menudo has continued to resonate across generations.

Remarks have been edited for clarity and brevity.

AP: This lineup spans generations of Menudo. It's like a new band.

ACEVEDO: It's been quite an exciting time to be able to come together again after all these years, even though some of us have been together on stage on other projects. … But, for example, I’ve never been on stage with René and it’s an honor. He is like, you now, one of the OGs. … We have a lot of chemistry.

AP: How have rehearsals gone? Are you relearning old choreography?

AVELLANET: We’re rehearsing a lot. A lot. It’s been like three weeks so far, a lot of muscle ache, you know, we are recovering still. No, it’s coming out super, super great. I've learned stuff that I didn’t learn in Menudo, that I didn’t sing … but it’s fine. We’re all professionals and we’ve done it before.

AP: And what about the songs — do you have to adjust them for your matured voices?

RODRIGUEZ: Some of the songs, especially the earlier songs, the voices were a lot higher and maybe you go down like three steps, or something like that. But then there are other songs throughout the generations where we’re only going, like, one step down. So, it’s actually not that different, which is kind of cool. But either way, whether it’s the older ones or the middle ones or the newer ones, there’s still that freshness. There’s still that Menudo magic because it’s us who’s singing it. And because we still have that child, that inner child in us that’s coming out while we’re singing.

ACEVEDO: We’re not going to name names of songs because it’s a surprise, but it’s super cool to be able to do that. And it just takes you in this journey. … It’s going to be very visual as well. And it’s going bring back all that nostalgic feeling, definitely.

GOMEZ: It’s a visual time, you know, traveling through time.

AP: The last Menudo album was in 1996, 30 years ago. Are you working on new music?

GONZALES: We’re concentrating on the anniversary. But who knows what could happen in the future?

ACEVEDO: We are just, like, full force. So, who knows what’s gonna happen after? Go to these shows and you tell us.

AP: Fifty years on, and Menudo is still viewed as the biggest Latino boy band of all time. What is it about this group that people continue to love and connect with?

GOMEZ: I think it’s the music. … The formula of the songs, in conjunction with the dancing, the music really speaks for itself. When you hear a Menudo song, before the song ends, you already know the lyrics. And that’s a real song. And they were just written by incredible writers. They were from Spain. Carlos Villa, Alejandro Monroy. They were the ones who actually created that whole sound and the songs. I think the songs are what keeps it going.

ACEVEDO: The songs and then the visual obviously. Menudo, the dances, in sync with the music — and you know, the time Menudo came out, there was just there was nothing like it.

AP: Menudo is also hitting the road at a time where people all over the world are thinking about, looking toward and celebrating Puerto Rico — especially musically. Is there something special about bringing this group back now?

ACEVEDO: Historically, yes, we are in a great moment to be part of this Menudo 50 anniversary because it’s like you said, Latin music has evolved to the point where it’s super international now. And in the States, in the majority of places, you’re hearing Latino music. And we’re proud. We’re proud to be pioneers in this whole thing — especially from Puerto Rico, and all our artist friends from Puerto Rico that have been successful, like Ricky (Martin,) now Bad Bunny and all that stuff. We’re super proud of all that. And to do it again at this level, it’s just a blessing.