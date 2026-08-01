Mets' Holmes preps for 3rd rehab start in return from injury as trade deadline looms

NEW YORK (AP) — Clay Holmes is scheduled to make his third rehab start as he returns from a broken right fibula, and he thinks there is a chance that it could be his final start as a member of the New York Mets.

Holmes broke his right fibula on May 15 and is expected to throw 70 to 75 pitches for the Mets’ Double-A affiliate in Brooklyn on Sunday, a little more than 24 hours before Monday's trade deadline.

Holmes admitted he’d like to be pitching in the big leagues on Sunday, but understands the position the struggling Mets are in.

“I threw 60 pitches last time, so I want to just continue to build that where hopefully my next start, I’ll be ready for a full clip — wherever that is,” Holmes said.

The 33-year-old right-hander was 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA before getting injured. He can opt out of the final year of his three-year deal following this season.

Holmes says he believes that a trade is more likely than signing an extension with the Mets.

“I think the trade’s more likely,” Holmes said. “Nothing’s really changed on that.”

The Mets are in last place in the NL East with a record of 47-64 entering Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins.

New York traded reliever A.J. Minter to the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Hours later, the Mets scratched Freddy Peralta, an impending free agent, from his scheduled start against the Marlins.

“I think I would love having Clay pitch here,” interim Mets manager Andy Green said. “I think at this point in time it feels like the prudent approach to let him continue on a rehab outing.”

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