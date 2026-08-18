Mets outfielders peg 3 runners at plate in first 2 innings, including 2 in a row by Carson Benge

NEW YORK (AP) — Running on New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge is quickly becoming a bad idea .

The strong-armed rookie threw out a pair of San Diego Padres at home plate on consecutive plays Monday night, earning two standing ovations and giving Benge four assists in a span of 13 innings over the past three days.

Not to be outdone, good buddy and fellow New York rookie A.J. Ewing also cut down a runner at the plate from left field moments later.

According to SNY, that made the Mets the only major league team since at least 1920 with three outfield assists at the plate in the first two innings of a game.

The astounding sequence started after the Padres hit two straight singles off rookie Nolan McLean to put runners at first and second with one out in the first. Ty France looped a soft single to right-center and Benge fired a one-hop throw to the plate, where Jake Cronenworth was out by plenty. He tried to jump over Francisco Alvarez but tumbled to the turf after the catcher applied the tag.

Jackson Merrill then singled sharply to right and San Diego third base coach Bob Henley, who apparently didn't learn his lesson, waved home Manny Machado. The veteran slugger also was out by a comfortable margin on a 103.9 mph throw from Benge and was tagged high by Alvarez while sliding feetfirst toward the plate.

San Diego finished the first inning with four straight hits and failed to score. Benge received standing ovations from the Citi Field crowd coming off the field and again when he batted in the bottom of the inning.

With two outs in the second, Cronenworth grounded a single through the left side and Ewing threw out Xander Bogaerts at the plate on a much closer play to preserve a 2-1 lead.

The 23-year-old Benge, who also pitched at Oklahoma State, threw out a runner at home in the seventh inning Saturday against the Washington Nationals and another rounding second in the second inning Sunday. He has nine assists, which ranks second among National League outfielders behind Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages, who began the night with 13.

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