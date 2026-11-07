Mets re-sign journeyman pitcher Robert Stock to 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets re-signed pitcher Robert Stock to a one-year contract Friday.

Stock, who turns 37 this month, made seven starts and one relief appearance for the last-place Mets in 2026. He went 1-3 with a 5.93 ERA over 30 1/3 innings during a comeback season.

The right-hander earned his first major league win since 2019 with San Diego when he threw 5 1/3 shutout innings Aug. 31 in a 3-2 victory at Tampa Bay. He was placed on the 15-day injured list Sept. 16, retroactive to Sept. 13, because of numbness in his fingers and didn't pitch the rest of the season.

Stock said he was on medication for the condition, a byproduct of the thoracic outlet syndrome surgery he underwent in March. He said he would usually begin to experience numbness after throwing about 60 or 70 pitches in a game.

Stock has pitched for eight big league organizations as well as in South Korea and Mexico and for the independent Long Island Ducks. He is 3-7 with a 5.20 ERA in 65 major league games, including 10 starts, for the Padres, Red Sox, Cubs and Mets.

In other news, the Mets announced Thursday they will wear a memorial patch on the sleeve of their uniforms in honor of Jerry Koosman next season. Koosman, a two-time All-Star who pitched the 1969 Miracle Mets to a World Series championship, died Sunday at age 83.

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