MEXICO CITY (AP) — After waiting four years for the NFL to return, fans in Mexico City made sure the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings experienced an authentic fiesta atmosphere on Sunday night.

Accompanied by mariachi music blasting through the public-address system, a raucous crowd of 85,612 fans — many wearing the 49ers’ red and gold — turned Estadio Azteca , host of three World Cups, into a massive celebration for first regular-season game in Mexico since 2022, when the 49ers faced the Arizona Cardinals.

The Niners' Mexican fans got their wish as San Francisco rolled to a 35-10 victory .

Latin music, including banda, pop and Spanish rock, got the crowd dancing inside the stadium, which was renovated for this summer's World Cup. The renovation, which lasted nearly two years, delayed the NFL's return.

The league has an agreement guaranteeing games through 2028, and according to NFL Mexico managing director Arturo Olivé, there are plans to seek an extension.

Warner and his Mexican moment

Before the game started, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner emerged from a tunnel waving a Mexican flag.

Beloved by Mexican fans, Warner has Mexican heritage and visited Estadio Azteca earlier in the year to cheer for Mexico in two knockout-stage World Cup matches — one against Ecuador and another against England.

Warner's grandfather was from Mexico and he was raised in California with Mexican family customs and cuisine. He celebrates his heritage on and off the field, including by displaying the Mexican flag on his helmet.

Sebastian Valdez, an undrafted player who started the season on the 49ers' practice squad, also took time to enjoy visiting the country where his parents were born.

Before warmups, the 6-foot-3, 301-pound defensive lineman known as “Mexican Hulk” stepped onto the field and waved to cheering fans.

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