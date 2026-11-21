MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities captured top cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” in the Mexican state of Sinaloa overnight, resulting in a burst of violence that rattled civilians.

The Mexican government said in an early Saturday report that intelligence from the Trump administration helped authorities capture him, but provided few details about how the two countries coordinated.

Videos and photos from the city of Guasave, Sinaloa, where Meza Flores was captured, show screaming civilians fleeing gunfire at a baseball game, as well as burnt cars.

Meza Flores was one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives and a top cartel leader from the “Beltrán Leyva” criminal organization.

Mexican authorities said they used “stealth and surprise” to capture him.

They said after being attacked with guns and explosives from likely cartel operatives, the officials entered a home and arrested him. They later evacuated Meza Flores and others detained in the clash in a Mexican Air Force plane to Mexico City.