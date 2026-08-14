Miami running back Jordan Lyle arrested for fleeing police and reckless driving

Miami running back Jordan Lyle has been charged with a felony count of fleeing/eluding police and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, according to the Broward County state attorney’s office in Florida.

A state attorney official said Friday that Lyle voluntary surrendered to police on Thursday. Court records show he was released after posting bond the same day.

The arrest warrant was filed by police in Sunrise, Florida, but other details of what happened weren’t immediately available.

The university released a statement saying it is aware “of an incident involving student-athlete Jordan Lyle” and would not have any further comment because it is a legal matter.

The 20-year-old Lyle is entering his junior season and expected to compete for a key role in the Hurricanes' offense behind senior Mark Fletcher. A nagging ankle injury limited Lyle to 35 carries for 108 yards and a TD in six games last season.

He was Miami’s No. 3 rusher as a freshman with 54 carries for 400 yards and four touchdowns.

AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed to this report.

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