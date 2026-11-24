PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Micah Nori is already his son's biggest fan. The Portland Trail Blazers coach took advantage of a fortunate break in the schedule to watch Dante Nori play in the Arizona Fall League.

Nori naturally liked what he saw from the 22-year-old outfielder.

The coach's scouting report makes him think Philadelphia Phillies fans will eventually root for the prospect, too.

“You think guys that care about hard-nosed play,” Nori said on Monday night. “The Pete Roses, the (Lenny) Dykstras, the (John) Kruks, those types of guys. I think that’s the mold in which Dante plays the game every single night. I think that’s, No. 1, what Phillies fans respect and cheer for, people that are going to put it on the line and cheer their a--off.”

Although Dante Nori might still be a few years away from reaching the major leagues, his journey through the Phillies’ farm system has already given his father plenty to follow.

The Phillies' 2024 first-round pick and seventh-ranked minor-league prospect just finished a season that started in March with the World Baseball Classic, stretched through an injury-plagued season in Double A and recently ended in the Arizona Fall League.

“It’s just like our league. All these guys are very, very good players," Nori said. "You’ve just got to make sure that you’re in the right opportunity. I do think the Phillies franchise is amazing with how they take care of players.”

Nori, who began his NBA career as an intern for the Toronto Raptors in 1998, led Portland to a 10-6 record in his first season as a head coach headed into Monday's game in Philadelphia. The Trail Blazers played the Phoenix Suns earlier this month, which gave him a rare chance to watch Dante at Scottsdale Stadium during a Fall League game.

Dante went 1-for-4 with a double with dad in the crowd.

“Any time you can be a dad,” Nori said, “and you can get away from work and just go be a parent, you realize the stress levels as a parent watching your kids do anything is a hell of a lot higher than it is getting ready to go out here and talk about competing against (the Sixers).”

Dante then got to join his dad — who played college baseball at Indiana — for the Nov. 4 game when Portland beat the Suns.

Dante hit .400 with two home runs and helped lead Team Italy, alongside Phillies starter Aaron Nola, to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic. He suffered a hip injury before the minor league season and hit .244 with 17 stolen bases in 67 games for Double-A Reading. Dante followed that performance with 11 RBIs in 17 games for the Surprise Saguaros in the Arizona Fall League.

“I just want to stay healthy, get a little bit stronger, get a little bit bigger,” Dante told the YouTube channel Minor League Minute .

No matter where Dante plays in 2027, dad will be following his progress.

“I think he’s happy, I think they’re happy,” Nori said. “I think he’s got a chance and that’s all I can ask for.”

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