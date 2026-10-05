Michael Jordan makes $10 million commitment to UNC School of Social Work in honor of his mother

Six-time NBA champion and former North Carolina Tar Heels star Michael Jordan has made a $10 million commitment to the UNC School of Social Work in honor of his mother, Deloris P. Jordan.

It's the largest single gift in the School of Social Work’s history and will expand the reach and impact of the Global Social Development Innovations Center, according to a release Monday. The center will be renamed the Deloris P. Jordan Global Social Development Innovations Center and the Jordan Institute for Families. It will provide financial scholarships for Master of Social Work students.

Jordan played for the Tar Heels from 1981-84, making the game winning shot in the 1982 NCAA Championship game as a freshman. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in 1986.

“My mother has always believed in the power of helping children, families and communities, and she has spent her life putting that belief into action,” Jordan said in a release. “Honoring her through this gift to the UNC School of Social Work is truly meaningful to my family and to me."

Jordan said that North Carolina will always be home for him.

“I’m proud to support the social workers who are on the ground each and every day helping people navigate challenges, find opportunities and build stronger communities," Jordan said. "I hope this gift helps make it possible for more students to pursue this important work.”

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Lee H. Roberts said the school is grateful for Jordan's generous investment.

“Deloris Jordan’s lifelong dedication to children and families is reflected in this investment, which will strengthen the School of Social Work’s ability to improve lives across North Carolina and beyond,” Roberts said.

The gift also establishes the Jordan Family Scholars program, which will provide scholarship support to Master of Social Work students facing increased financial barriers to graduate education, the release said.

Ten students will be named the inaugural Jordan Family Scholars during the celebration. Each will receive a $12,500 scholarship.

The Jordan Institute for Families (JIF) was founded in 1996 by Jordan and his family “to help cultivate safe, stable, nurturing families over the life course,” according to the school. The Global Social Development Innovations center was later established in 2017 to advance innovative, evidence-informed approaches that strengthen the well-being of youth and their families.

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