Michael Lombardi resigns as North Carolina football GM amid school investigation

North Carolina football general manager Michael Lombardi has resigned, ending the tenure of an immediate hire in Bill Belichick's NFL-to-college coaching transition who had been on on paid administrative leave as the subject of a school investigation .

The school announced Lombardi's resignation Thursday. It also stated it would continue its ongoing investigation and “consider all appropriate corrective actions" as needed.

The school has not released specifics of that probe, noting in its July 27 announcement that employees and athletes aren’t permitted to address the topic “as is standard procedure with personnel matters.” Three days later, UNC released another statement that said its Office of University Counsel was conducting an investigation, an announcement coming on the first day of preseason camp.

Two people with knowledge of the situation previously told The Associated Press that a human resources complaint from a former employee was involved. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the school wasn’t publicly discussing case details.

Attorney Tom Mars, who is working with Lombardi, released a statement from his client confirming the resignation Thursday.

“I want to thank Chancellor (Lee) Roberts and Bill Belichick for the opportunity to serve as the GM of UNC Football,” Lombardi said in the statement. “I have decided it’s best for me to resign my position as GM to allow the team to focus on the ’26 season.”

The resignation comes five days after the Tar Heels beat TCU 15-10 in Dublin, Ireland , to start Belichick's second season in Chapel Hill. Belichick went 4-8 last year after leading the NFL's New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles.

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