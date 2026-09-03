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Michigan State and Toledo meet in opener, marking debut of coaches Pat Fitzgerald and Mike Jacobs

Toledo and Michigan State prepare for Friday game; Toledo's defense ranks high while Michigan State's ranks low

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Michigan State and Toledo meet in opener, marking debut of coaches Pat Fitzgerald and Mike Jacobs
Michigan State and Toledo meet in opener, marking debut of coaches Pat Fitzgerald and Mike Jacobs

Toledo at Michigan State, Friday, 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: FS1.

Key stats

Toledo (2025)

Overall offense: 342.7 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 238.1 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 177.2 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 33.2 points per game (27th)

Overall defense: 254.3 yards allowed per game (2nd)

Passing: 158 yards allowed per game (5th)

Rushing: 96.3 yards allowed per game (9th)

Scoring: 13.3 points allowed per game (4th)

Michigan State (2025)

Overall offense: 396.9 (59th in FBS)

Passing: 222.7 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 122.8 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (80th)

Overall defense: 378.7 yards allowed per game (72nd)

Passing: 231.3 yards allowed per game (93rd)

Rushing: 147.3 yards allowed per game (65th)

Scoring: 29.9 points allowed per game (104th)

Team leaders

Toledo (2025)

Passing: John Alan Richter 153 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT.

Rushing: CJ Miller 957 yards, 14 TDs (at Mercer).

Receiving: Adjatay Dabbs 856, 8 TDs (at Mercer).

Michigan State (2025)

Passing: Alessio Milivojevic 1,267 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.2 percent completion percentage.

Rushing: Cam Edwards 1,240, 15 TDs (at Connecticut).

Receiving: Chrishon McCray 330 yards, 3 TDs.

Last game

Toledo lost to Louisville 27-22 in the Boca Raton Bowl. Michigan State beat Maryland 38-28.

Next game

Toledo hosts Central Connecticut State on Sept. 12. Michigan State hosts Eastern Michigan on Sept. 12.

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