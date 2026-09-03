Michigan State and Toledo meet in opener, marking debut of coaches Pat Fitzgerald and Mike Jacobs
Toledo and Michigan State prepare for Friday game; Toledo's defense ranks high while Michigan State's ranks low
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Toledo at Michigan State, Friday, 8 p.m. ET
How to watch: FS1.
Key stats
Toledo (2025)
Overall offense: 342.7 yards per game (103rd in FBS)
Passing: 238.1 yards per game (57th)
Rushing: 177.2 yards per game (41st)
Scoring: 33.2 points per game (27th)
Overall defense: 254.3 yards allowed per game (2nd)
Passing: 158 yards allowed per game (5th)
Rushing: 96.3 yards allowed per game (9th)
Scoring: 13.3 points allowed per game (4th)
Michigan State (2025)
Overall offense: 396.9 (59th in FBS)
Passing: 222.7 yards per game (70th)
Rushing: 122.8 yards per game (110th)
Scoring: 27.3 points per game (80th)
Overall defense: 378.7 yards allowed per game (72nd)
Passing: 231.3 yards allowed per game (93rd)
Rushing: 147.3 yards allowed per game (65th)
Scoring: 29.9 points allowed per game (104th)
Team leaders
Toledo (2025)
Passing: John Alan Richter 153 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT.
Rushing: CJ Miller 957 yards, 14 TDs (at Mercer).
Receiving: Adjatay Dabbs 856, 8 TDs (at Mercer).
Michigan State (2025)
Passing: Alessio Milivojevic 1,267 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.2 percent completion percentage.
Rushing: Cam Edwards 1,240, 15 TDs (at Connecticut).
Receiving: Chrishon McCray 330 yards, 3 TDs.
Last game
Toledo lost to Louisville 27-22 in the Boca Raton Bowl. Michigan State beat Maryland 38-28.
Next game
Toledo hosts Central Connecticut State on Sept. 12. Michigan State hosts Eastern Michigan on Sept. 12.
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