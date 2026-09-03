Michigan State and Toledo meet in opener, marking debut of coaches Pat Fitzgerald and Mike Jacobs

Toledo at Michigan State, Friday, 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: FS1.

Key stats

Toledo (2025)

Overall offense: 342.7 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 238.1 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 177.2 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 33.2 points per game (27th)

Overall defense: 254.3 yards allowed per game (2nd)

Passing: 158 yards allowed per game (5th)

Rushing: 96.3 yards allowed per game (9th)

Scoring: 13.3 points allowed per game (4th)

Michigan State (2025)

Overall offense: 396.9 (59th in FBS)

Passing: 222.7 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 122.8 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (80th)

Overall defense: 378.7 yards allowed per game (72nd)

Passing: 231.3 yards allowed per game (93rd)

Rushing: 147.3 yards allowed per game (65th)

Scoring: 29.9 points allowed per game (104th)

Team leaders

Toledo (2025)

Passing: John Alan Richter 153 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT.

Rushing: CJ Miller 957 yards, 14 TDs (at Mercer).

Receiving: Adjatay Dabbs 856, 8 TDs (at Mercer).

Michigan State (2025)

Passing: Alessio Milivojevic 1,267 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.2 percent completion percentage.

Rushing: Cam Edwards 1,240, 15 TDs (at Connecticut).

Receiving: Chrishon McCray 330 yards, 3 TDs.

Last game

Toledo lost to Louisville 27-22 in the Boca Raton Bowl. Michigan State beat Maryland 38-28.

Next game

Toledo hosts Central Connecticut State on Sept. 12. Michigan State hosts Eastern Michigan on Sept. 12.

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