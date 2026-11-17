The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 2 of the season:

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

The preseason All-American averaged 21.0 points, 10.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in wins over No. 5 Duke and Northern Iowa. Fears had 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in the Spartans' 79-73 victory over the Blue Devils in Chicago on Nov. 10. The win moved Michigan State up to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and dropped Duke three places from No. 2.

Fears followed up that performance by scoring 24 points with nine assists in a 106-72 win over Northern Iowa on Friday. He shot 9 of 16 from the floor, 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 20 of 26 from the foul line in the two games.

Runner-up

Donovan Dent, LSU. The 6-foot-2 guard hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to lift the No. 25 Tigers to an 81-80 win over No. 22 Gonzaga. Dent also banked in a 3 just before halftime, finishing with 23 points and 10 assists in the game played off campus at Spokane Arena. He also had 12 points, five assists, five steals and two blocks in a 90-50 win over Louisiana Tech on Nov. 9.

Honorable mention

Vince Iwuchukwu, Georgetown; Ethan Roberts, Notre Dame; Jason Crowe Jr., Missouri.

Keep an eye on

Tre White, Kansas. The 6-7 guard is off to a strong start for the 11th-ranked Jayhawks. White scored a career-high 30 points on 11-of-16 shooting in Kansas' 89-69 win over Kentucky in Chicago on Nov. 10. He is averaging 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds heading into this week's Players Era tournament in Las Vegas.

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