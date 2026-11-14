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Microsoft says services fully restored after hourslong global outage

Microsoft restored global services after a major technical failure; the outage disrupted critical operations worldwide

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LA NACION
Microsoft says services fully restored after hourslong global outage
Microsoft says services fully restored after hourslong global outage

Microsoft said Saturday that services were fully restored after a massive outage that lasted for hours.

“We have completed our efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions,” the company said in an update on X.

Users reported that Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot, were interrupted. Downdetector, an online tracker, said it received outage reports from users in more than 70 countries and territories.

The outage affected governments, courts , healthcare services, businesses, airlines and banks in many places. Governments including those of Japan, Singapore and Australia reported that the hourslong episode had impacted some of their operations.

Over 430 million people use Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft said on its website. Problems started appearing around midday Thursday in the U.S.

The Redmond, Washington-based company apologized on Friday for the disruptions and said the outage was “not related to cyber” or artificial intelligence agents.

It said the incident “was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced” following a recent network change.

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