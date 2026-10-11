Middlebrook's 2 rushing TDs help Virginia overcome 10-point deficit, beat Syracuse 28-24

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jekail Middlebrook rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and Virginia overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Syracuse 28-25 on Saturday night.

Middlebrook finished with 95 yards rushing on 12 carries. Beau Pribula was 11-of-19 passing for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Pribula found Da’Shawn Martin down the sideline for a 43-yard touchdown late in the third. Middlebrook then capped Virginia’s next two drives with touchdown runs of 3 and 5 yards, respectively, to make it 28-17 with 5:20 left in the game.

In his first start for Syracuse, Malachi Nelson was 16-of-29 for 217 yards and a touchdown. Amari Odom, who led the Orange to a 42-41 overtime win over UConn last week, was a game-time decision Saturday and did not play.

Virginia got off to an early 7-0 lead with a 14-yard touchdown rush from Xay Davis on its opening drive. But the Cavaliers struggled from there on, going scoreless across their next six drives, three of which were three-and-outs, as Syracuse took a 17-7 lead into the half.

Down 28-17 late in the fourth, Danny Lauter came in at quarterback and connected with Daunte Bacheyie for a 46-yard touchdown with 2:50 remaining

Syracuse outgained Virginia 430-288 total yards.

Up next

Virginia: Plays next Saturday at No. 24 SMU.

Syracuse: Hosts Louisville next Saturday.

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