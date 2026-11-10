Mikayla Blakes scores 25 points as No. 8 Vanderbilt routs Morehead State 102-50

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Preseason All-American Mikayla Blakes scored 25 points while Aubrey Galvan and Aiyana Mitchell each had double-doubles as No. 8 Vanderbilt beat Morehead State 102-50 Monday night.

Blakes went 7 of 15 from the floor for the Commodores (3-0), who had little trouble with the Eagles (0-3). Vanderbilt scored the first 11 points and forced Morehead State into the first eight turnovers. Breayah Jefferson's jumper in the paint got Morehead State on the board with 5:21 left in the first quarter.

Vanderbilt finished with a 36-11 advantage in points off turnovers.

Blakes has scored 20 points or more in 18 consecutive games, leading active NCAA Division I players. The Commodores have started the season with three straight 100-point games — a team first — and earned their 23rd consecutive regular-season win over nonconference opponents.

Galvan, last season's Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year, had 18 points and 10 assists and connected on back-to-back 3s to close out the second quarter and give the Commodores a 53-26 lead.

Mia Woolfolk scored 20, with eight consecutive points in a 15-0 run as the third quarter ended with Vanderbilt up 81-41. Mitchell had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Kensley Feltner scored 17 points for the Eagles.

It was the first meeting between the teams since 1989. Vanderbilt has won all three.

Up next

Morehead State: Visits Murray State on Thursday.

Vanderbilt: Hosts Western Kentucky on Wednesday night.

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