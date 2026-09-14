Mike LaFleur aces head coaching debut with Cardinals, earning a win and some much-needed momentum

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love looks like a keeper. So does first-year coach Mike LaFleur.

The Arizona Cardinals had one of their most encouraging Week 1 performances in years Sunday, entering as 9.5-point underdogs before beating the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14 in a road victory that surprised just about everybody except for the players and coaches in the winning locker room.

“We're not dumb, it's not that we don't hear the noise," LaFleur said. "We just ignore the noise, be above the noise."

The 39-year-old LaFleur bucked a franchise trend by becoming the first non-interim coach to win his first game since Don Coryell did it with the then-St. Louis Cardinals in 1973. For a team that finished with a 3-14 record last season, the victory was a galvanizing moment and a sign this year might be much more competitive.

LaFleur received hearty hugs from owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort in the aftermath of Sunday's win. The jubilation wasn't just because the Cardinals had won a football game. It's that they beat what's supposed to be a really good Chargers team and looked competent on offense, defense and special teams.

Journeyman Jacoby Brissett completed 27 of 37 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown, providing a calm presence in the pocket that lived up to the $15.5 million, one-year reworked deal he signed at the beginning of training camp. All-Pro tight end Trey McBride caught nine passes for 95 yards and a touchdown and Love scored his first career touchdown, running five yards to give the Cardinals an early 7-0 lead.

But more than the superlatives, what's notable is there were not many negatives.

The offensive line protected well, the much-maligned defense was effective and Simi Fehoko had an important special teams moment, blocking a punt in the fourth quarter that set up a touchdown and put the game out of reach.

Nobody's calling the Cardinals Super Bowl contenders, but there's suddenly lots of optimism for a franchise that hasn't had much of it recently.

What’s working

Arizona's defense was one of the worst in the NFL last season and still a huge question mark heading into Week 1 this year, but performed better than expected. Linebacker Mack Wilson Sr.'s hard hit on Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey, safety Andrew Wingard's interception and a split sack for Budda Baker and Jack Gibbens in the fourth quarter were among the big moments.

Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis — one of the holdovers from Jonathan Gannon's staff last season — wasn't fazed after the Cardinals gave up a touchdown on the opening drive. Instead, he made adjustments and the Cardinals held the Chargers' offense to 268 yards.

What needs help

The Cardinals weren't great in the red zone, scoring touchdowns on just two of five opportunities.

“Wasn't thrilled with the red zone plan and it starts with me,” LaFleur said. “You kick too many field goals in this league and more times than not you'll get beat.”

Stock up

Love's 41 yards rushing on 11 carries might not jump off the stat sheet, but the No. 3 overall pick out of Notre Dame still looked the part of a future star.

The 21-year-old showed creativity on his 5-yard TD run, bouncing to the outside on a play designed to go up the middle, and had several other hard-nosed runs where he gained at least a few yards after there appeared to be no running room.

“I mean the touchdown was all him," Brissett said. “I don’t think he was supposed to go that way. But the way he handled the ball, I was like, ‘Oh, OK yeah’ and I thought he played well in the pass and run game.”

Stock down

It was a quiet day for receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and defensive lineman Walter Nolen III, two young cornerstones that the Cardinals hope will have big seasons.

Harrison did make a fantastic 33-yard catch, but that was his only reception. Nolen drew a lot of attention from the Chargers' offensive line and finished with just one tackle.

Injuries

The Cardinals came out of the game mostly unscathed though cornerback Max Melton and safety Kitan Crawford are dealing with ankle injuries.

Key number

13 — Brissett has thrown for at least 200 yards and one touchdown in 13 straight starts, breaking the franchise record of 12 set by Kurt Warner over the 2008-09 seasons.

Next steps

The Cardinals have another tough game when the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks visit on Sunday.

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