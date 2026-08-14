Mike Macdonald explains why Seahawks entered agreement with Terrion Arnold, who faces felony charges

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After answering six minutes' worth of questions about why the Seattle Seahawks are working on a contract with cornerback Terrion Arnold , coach Mike Macdonald was asked about the team’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

Macdonald made it clear he was not ducking inquiries about Arnold, who is facing eight felony charges stemming from allegations he orchestrated the abduction and beating of three men in February. The 23-year-old became a free agent in June, when the Detroit Lions released him a few days after the kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy charges were levied.

“I understand the situation,” Macdonald said Friday. “So, I’m glad that we had the opportunity to talk about it.”

Macdonald explained why the reigning Super Bowl champions felt compelled to add Arnold, who prosecutors in Florida said arranged for men to be pistol-whipped after he wrongly suspected them of stealing $100,000 in cash and luxury goods from him.

Police called Arnold the “primary conspirator” in the Feb. 4 attack, and a judge set his bail at $1 million.

Defense attorney R. Timothy Jansen said in Hillsborough County court earlier this summer that Arnold is “absolutely denying these allegations.” Denise White, the CEO of EAG Sports Management, an agency that represents Arnold, said there’s “no credible evidence” against him, only accounts from others who may have an incentive to get a lighter sentence.

“We also understand that it’s a serious situation with a legal matter,” Macdonald said. “There’s a process behind it, so we respect that. And, that’s how we’ll operate, too, is just letting that process play out. And, let the league decide if and when his return to play is. And we’ll just kind of understand that that’s at play.”

Macdonald said the timetable for the NFL ruling on Arnold’s eligibility for the 2026 season is still being worked out. To Macdonald’s understanding, Arnold visited at least eight teams, and it is unclear when he will join the Seahawks.

“We have an agreement with him, and we’ll see,” Macdonald said. “But I just really don’t know how we’re going to do it.”

Should Arnold be permitted to play for the Seahawks this season, he could bolster what was arguably the NFL’s best defense last season. No team allowed fewer points per game (17.2), and Seattle finished in the top seven in the league in sacks and interceptions.

Arnold should add depth to a secondary that lost cornerback Riq Woolen to free agency and has been without second-year safety Nick Emannwori, who had offseason ankle surgery , during training camp.

Arnold has played in 25 NFL games, including playoffs, since the Lions took him with the 24th pick of the 2024 draft out of Alabama.

“We think his skill set fits in our secondary,” Macdonald said. “He plays with a lot of energy, physicality. ... And then, personality-wise, I think there’s an opportunity there if he’s the best version of himself that he could be a fit for us.”

A number of Seahawks players have already spent plenty of time around Arnold.

Backup quarterback Jalen Milroe and fullback Robbie Ouzts were college teammates of Arnold for three seasons at Alabama. Cornerback Josh Jobe overlapped with Arnold for one season with the Crimson Tide.

Macdonald also said the Seahawks' decision-makers held informal, one-on-one conversations with some team leaders. He also spoke highly of his discussion with Arnold during his visit on Sunday.

Macdonald did not get into specifics, but said the Seahawks leaned on people who could vouch for Arnold’s character before deciding to offer him a deal.

“It’s overwhelmingly positive. It really is,” Macdonald said. “And, again, it’s a serious situation, that there’s allegations there that are serious. But, if you separate that from the person that they talk about on a daily basis and their history with him, it’s been really overwhelmingly positive.”

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